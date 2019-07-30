Study finds consumers not fully sold on future of AVs, EVs

The study found experts forecast it will be at least five years until EVs achieve a market share of 10 percent.

About 59 percent of industry experts agreed that tax credits and subsidies will continue to influence consumer purchase decisions, J.D. Power said. In addition to consumer affordability and trust, experts view infrastructure and battery concerns -- cost, range, supply capacity -- as the critical challenges for battery-electric vehicles that need to be addressed.

"Trust has always been a constant element," Kolodge said. "I see this equal playing ground where consumers are calling out trust issues for both self-driving vehicles and battery-electric vehicles as well as experts recognizing how important trust is, whereas I was surprised to see this information about the timeframe of these vehicles.

"I felt like it was a bit of a reality check from both parties because up until now much of the marketing hype has been about how these transportation solutions are going to come fast and that we need to watch out because everything is going to come out fast."

Kolodge added: "But the results showed that both consumers and experts are at a more cautious level of responsibility that yes, these transportation solutions are coming, but they are not necessarily coming tomorrow."

J.D. Power and SurveyMonkey polled 5,749 consumers about self-driving vehicles and 5,270 about battery-electric vehicles from June 24 through July 2. Sentiment is segmented into three categories: low (0-40), neutral (41-60) and positive (61-100)

Editor's note: Automotive News mobility editor Leslie J. Allen and reporter Pete Bigelow participated in the survey but were not involved in the writing and editing of this story.