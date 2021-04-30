Stellantis unit Free2Move to expand subscription service in U.S.

Free2Move, the short-term vehicle rental operation owned by Stellantis, has been pushing its car-sharing services into the U.S. market recently following its success with the model across the globe.

Now Free2Move is bringing its Car on Demand subscription services to the U.S. after operating them in Europe since 2019.

The company has been operating a fleet for its app-based car-sharing service that can be rented by the minute, hour or day in Washington, D.C., since 2018, and recently announced plans to expand to Portland, Ore., this spring or summer, starting with a fleet of 200 Jeep Renegades.

Free2Move will now expand its subscription service to six U.S. states before the end of the year, starting in Los Angeles. The other locations were not disclosed.

Car On Demand gives customers access to vehicles on a monthly basis and includes insurance, roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance, free delivery and up to 1,000 miles per month.

The subscription service starts at $699 a month and will offer premium sedans, SUVs and other vehicles from a variety of automakers. The company's website says a customer can get a Tesla Model 3 sedan for $899 per month, for example, while a Jeep Wrangler Sport midsize SUV comes in at $749 a month.

Free2Move said Los Angeles was chosen "based on its size and appetite for innovative mobility solutions. With one of the highest penetration rates of luxury vehicle leases, Free2Move research pin-pointed Los Angeles as the logical launch market for Car On Demand."

"This market is among the most competitive and open to new mobility and vehicle access models, and we're confident Car On Demand will further broaden consumer interest in this option," Free2Move CEO Brigitte Courtehoux said in a statement Thursday.

Stellantis is the new corporate entity created by the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France's PSA Group.