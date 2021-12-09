Stellantis plans rollout of Level 3 automated driving in 2024

Stellantis will roll out hands-free Level 3 automated driving technology within its cars starting in 2024.

The technology to allow the driver to hand control to the car is being developed in partnership with BMW, the automaker said.

Announcing a new software strategy, Stellantis said it aims to generate about 20 billion euros ($23 billion) in extra revenue from software-driven features in its vehicles by 2030.

"The first Level 3 solution will come in 2024 before rolling out across the full portfolio in the years to come," Joachim Langenwalter, head of artificial intelligence, software and hardware at the company, said during an online presentation of the strategy on Tuesday.

Stellantis executives did not expand on which of its 14 brands will gain access to the technology first, but a slide outlining the plans pictured an Alfa Romeo, suggesting it would go to premium brands first.

BMW will roll out Level 3 technology starting in 2022 with the next-generation 7 Series upper-premium sedan, Forbes reported last month.

Stellantis' collaboration with BMW is a continuation of a partnership between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Mobileye, Intel and BMW announced in 2017, a Stellantis spokesman said. Fiat Chrysler merged with PSA Group in January to form Stellantis.

BMW did not reply to questions so whether Intel and its subsidiary Mobileye was still involved in the partnership.

Stellantis plans to deploy three new software platforms called STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive.