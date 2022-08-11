Stellantis' Free2move grows as other short-term rentals close

Stellantis has a lofty agenda as it pushes aggressively into electrification while also striving to generate more revenue through software and to improve the ownership experience with over-the-air updates.

But this ambitious to-do list may not even be the trickiest task looming for Stellantis. The company is working to conquer another goal that has perplexed many an automaker: delivering a viable short-term rental service in the U.S.

Stellantis has been steadily growing its footprint with its Free2move that launched in Europe in 2016 before debuting in Washington, D.C., in 2018. It has since expanded to cities such as Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Portland, Ore.; and Denver.