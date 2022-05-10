Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares: Industry faces battery, raw material shortages amid EV push

MILAN -- The automotive industry faces a shortage of batteries and raw materials in the coming years as part of its transition towards electric mobility, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, said.
Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 conference on Tuesday, Tavares said he could anticipate the industry could suffer supply problems with batteries around 2025 or 2026.
"And if there is no short supply of batteries then there will be a significant dependence of the Western world vis-à-vis Asia. That is something we can easily anticipate," the CEO said.