Startup suggests verifying self-driving cars like computer chips

The company, founded in February 2018, draws its roots from the semiconductor industry. Binyamini previously was vice president of engineering for Verisity, a company purchased by Cadence Design for $315 million in 2005. He has developed verification tools at Intel, where he worked with fellow Foretellix co-founder Gil Amid, who worked at Intel for 30 years in a variety of verification roles.
In terms of measuring safety, Foretellix isn't the first to propose a means of setting some benchmarks or metrics beyond the well-known miles driven and corresponding number of interventions required by human safety drivers. For one example, Israeli supplier Mobileye, part of Intel, has proposed what it calls Responsibility-Sensitive Safety, a mathematical model to ensure autonomous vehicles follow certain rules to keep them within a performance envelope that ensures they never cause a crash.
Binyamini says that's a good start and that Foretellix will integrate an open-source version of Responsibility-Sensitive Safety into its software. But ultimately, he says, that's only a start and not enough.
"It's only some rules," he said. "It's not everything that needs to be checked. If I stay within this envelope, I still need to check that the car stays within the safety envelope within all conditions. One test doesn't mean it will be OK in billions of other scenarios."