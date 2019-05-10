Startup suggests verifying self-driving cars like computer chips

Whether in simulation or physical driving, automakers can use this software to test the mettle of their self-driving systems. Then, Foretellix can cobble results together from all platforms and deliver a scorecard or grade.

Such a system might be useful for companies validating their technology or for regulators, who are only now beginning to ask broad questions about how they might better understand and evaluate the competence of self-driving systems.

"You can see how you're doing both in a physical or simulated environment," Binyamini said. "How did you do against this overall test plan? How well did you cover the yellow-light scenario? Did you get 93 percent of them, but not do well in the rain or at high speeds with a pedestrian jumping in the middle? We can give very accurate measurements."

Building more comprehensive scenario libraries in rapid fashion might be one benefit for automakers — Foretellix says it's already working with one automaker in North America and another in Europe. Figuring out where performance doesn't meet muster helps focus development efforts.