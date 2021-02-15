Some lidar suppliers may run into obstacles

"There's going to be three to five lidar companies within the next five years," said Angus Pacala, CEO of lidar supplier Ouster.

Over the past five months, five lidar startups have gone public via special-purpose acquisition companies or announced intentions to do so. Collectively, those five have reached a market valuation of $10.6 billion. Dozens of other startups have raised hundreds of millions more from venture capitalists.

Yet experts say there's a reality check on the horizon that's akin to a game of musical chairs. There are plenty of lidar companies; there are only so many automakers still looking for partners. Cruise Chief Technology Officer Kyle Vogt noted the five lidar companies that opted to merge with special-purpose acquisition companies have projected revenue from "entirely overlapping" potential customers.

"It's totally possible the numbers will be correct for one of these companies," Vogt tweeted in January. "But it's not possible for all to be correct."

Vogt outlined the promise and pitfalls ahead for the lidar industry and compared the pitches of some of the most high-profile lidar companies in a 13-tweet thread that culminated with an ominous warning for enthusiastic investors.

"We saw a consolidation/collapse of the robotaxi space over the last 24 months (down to a handful of players), and lidar is next," he wrote. "This probably means lower market caps for most of these co's, which sucks for everyone involved, but may the best product win!"

As the CEOs of lidar startups and others have learned, survival will require more than the best product.