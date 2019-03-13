SoftBank, others in talks to invest $1B in Uber AV unit, report says

Reuters

A consortium that includes SoftBank Group Corp,. is in late-stage talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber Technologies Inc.'s self-driving vehicle unit, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

SoftBank's Vision Fund and other investors, including at least one unnamed automaker, would take a minority stake in the self-driving vehicle unit at a valuation of between $5 billion and $10 billion, the Journal said.

The talks are fluid and could still fall apart but should there be a deal, it could surface next month, the report said.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive