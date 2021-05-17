Small group takes EV plunge as others stand back amid uncertain economics

For all of its other achievements in business, Honda Motor Co. holds one distinction that no longer has quite the pizazz it once did: Honda is, by its own reckoning, the world's largest producer of internal combustion engines.

Which made it all the more stunning last month when the Tokyo automaker announced that by 2040, all of its cars and light trucks will be electric.

Honda, which also produces motorcycles, lawnmowers, power generators and airplanes, is joining a small group of auto brands that are going all-in on electric power. Honda, including Acura, joined Cadillac, Ford of Europe, Jaguar, Mini and Volvo in declaring intentions to sell electric vehicles only, taking a plunge into a future that many people today find alluring, but which still has others scratching their heads, wondering how it will all be possible.

Where will all the batteries come from? Where will battery-makers obtain enough lithium and other minerals from to make them? Will there be enough charging stations? And will EV owners be able to drive 450 miles on a dark, cold November night to see Grandma for Thanksgiving?