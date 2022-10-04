Sixt to buy 100,000 EVs for Europe from BYD

The deal is a boost for BYD, which seeking to establish a foothold selling electric vehicles in European markets including Germany.

Reuters

Sixt will rent the BYD Atto compact crossover to European customers.

BERLIN -- Sixt will buy about 100,000 electric vehicles from China's BYD under a partnership agreement signed by the two companies.

Under the first stage of the agreement, Sixt will order several thousand full-electric vehicles from BYD, the first of which will be available to Sixt customers in Europe in the fourth quarter, the German car rental company said in a statement.

Sixt has then agreed to purchase around 100,000 more EVs by 2028, the rental company added.

Sixt said it will become Europe's first car rental company to offer BYD vehicles. The first model to be offered will be the BYD Atto, an electric compact crossover.

Sixt will begin its European rollout of BYD vehicles in Germany, France, the Netherlands and the UK.

In addition, BYD and Sixt have agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in various regions of the world, according to the statement.

The deal is a boost for BYD, which seeking to fast establish a foothold in Europe. The automaker has signed up three European auto retail groups for its expansion in the region.

Hedin Mobility will distribute BYD vehicles in Germany and Sweden. Louwman Group to distribute EVs in the Netherlands andNic. Christiansen Group will distribute its vehicles in Denmark.

