Self-driving tech firm Aurora to test driverless delivery with FedEx

Last week self-driving startup Argo AI, Ford and Walmart said they would together launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service.

Reuters

Self-driving technology company Aurora said it will begin piloting trucks loaded with its software this week to haul goods for U.S. package delivery firm FedEx Corp between Dallas and Houston, albeit with a safety driver.

Aurora, which is led by former heads of self-driving programs at Google, Uber and Tesla Inc., added on Wednesday it is aiming for trucks without a safety driver by late 2023.

The news comes a week after self-driving startup Argo AI, Ford Motor Co. and Walmart Inc. said they would together launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin, and Washington, D.C.

Related Article
Ford, Argo AI to launch autonomous delivery service with Walmart

In January, Aurora announced a partnership with U.S. truckmaker PACCAR Inc., whose brands include Peterbilt and Kenworth, to develop self-driving trucks. Aurora now plans to use these trucks to deliver FedEx parcels.

Aurora, which is going public through a deal with a blank-check firm backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus, is also working with Sweden's Volvo Group to develop self-driving trucks.

Heavy truck makers around the world are lining up technology partners to help build out self-driving systems for long-haul freight that could see widespread commercial service well before self-driving robotaxis.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Electric Last Mile secures order for 1,000 urban delivery vans
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Electric Last Mile van
Electric Last Mile secures order for 1,000 urban delivery vans
Pete Buttigieg speaking on stage
Industry groups urge DOT to expand AV efforts, reform regulations
Tesla Autopilot screen
With Autopilot active, study says Tesla drivers glance away from road more often
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive