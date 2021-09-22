Self-driving tech firm Aurora to test driverless delivery with FedEx

Self-driving technology company Aurora said it will begin piloting trucks loaded with its software this week to haul goods for U.S. package delivery firm FedEx Corp between Dallas and Houston, albeit with a safety driver.
Aurora, which is led by former heads of self-driving programs at Google, Uber and Tesla Inc., added on Wednesday it is aiming for trucks without a safety driver by late 2023.
The news comes a week after self-driving startup Argo AI, Ford Motor Co. and Walmart Inc. said they would together launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin, and Washington, D.C.