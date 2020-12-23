Self-driving startup Nuro cleared to commercialize service in Calif.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles embarked on a new era of autonomous driving Wednesday, granting a permit to self-driving delivery startup Nuro -- a move that allows the company to launch commercial operations in two counties.

It's the first commercial permit awarded to any company in the state, and it wasn't the only big development for the company Wednesday.

"Issuing the first deployment permit is a significant milestone in the evolution of autonomous vehicles in California," DMV director Steve Gordon said in a written statement. "We will continue to keep the safety of the motoring public in mind as this technology develops."

Separately, Nuro said it had acquired self-driving trucking startup Ike. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.