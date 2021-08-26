Aurora takes fresh approach to ‘safe enough'

From the peak of the hype cycle through the depths of disillusionment, the question at the core of the self-driving technology industry remains unchanged: How safe is safe enough?

Most companies have attempted to answer that question with tangible statistics. Number of miles driven. Number of crashes. Rate of disengagements or interventions over number of miles tested. But these metrics have provided, at best, a snapshot glance at safety. At worst, they're a proxy for actual progress.

What constitutes an appropriate level of safety for deployments of self-driving vehicles on public roads is still ambiguous.

"It's almost like going back to English class and thinking about how you actually make a sentence," said Nat Beuse, Aurora's head of safety. "There's an eerie similarity there. In order to construct a proper sentence, there's a way you have to do it. And for a safety case, I think there's a way you have to do it, too."