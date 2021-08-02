Self-driving startup Argo AI locks down key permit needed for robotaxis in California

The company may now offer autonomous vehicle rides as long as it has human safety operators in control of its vehicles.

Autonomous vehicle startup Argo AI has secured a permit to start giving free rides to consumers in California.

The company may now offer rides as long as it has human safety operators in control of its vehicles. The company announced the development last week on Twitter, calling it "a great step that enhances the testing we're doing in & around Palo Alto." Argo becomes the ninth company to get a green light from the California Public Utilities Commission to conduct "drivered pilot" programs with passengers aboard. So far, only Cruise, an AV company backed by General Motors, is allowed to conduct driverless tests with passengers. It secured the driverless permit in June.

Argo, which is backed by Ford Motor Co., nabbed the drivered permit days after it announced a partnership with Lyft Inc. to offer driverless ride-hailing services in Miami and Austin, Texas. The companies indicated they plan to deploy approximately 1,000 self-driving vehicles in cities where Argo is conducting tests.

Argo has about one dozen test vehicles in California. It also has AVs in Austin, Detroit, Miami, Pittsburgh and Washington.

Related Article
Ford and Argo AI achieve mutual respect
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Uber, Lyft seen boosted by return of riders, but driver shortage, stubborn virus cloud outlook
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lyft, Uber stops
Uber, Lyft seen boosted by return of riders, but driver shortage, stubborn virus cloud outlook
Opening up Supercharger network may not be easy
Opening up Supercharger network may not be easy
The Smart Columbus regional mobility initiative and public utility AEP Ohio have installed more than 900 charging stations over the past three years.
Cities, public utilities flex municipal on EV projects
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-2-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive