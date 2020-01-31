Self-driving shuttle startup May Mobility shakes up senior management

Self-driving shuttle company May Mobility has revamped its senior management team.

COO Alisyn Malek will leave her position with the company at the end of this week, but will retain an advisory role. Her departure follows the exit of former chief technology officer Steve Vozar, who left last week. Both are co-founders of the company.

Their departures come at a time when the company plans an expansion. May Mobility closed a $50 million invement round in December that will enable it to deploy its six-passenger electric vehicles on routes in more communities. Toyota Motor Corp. was the largest investor in the latest investment round .

"After we wrapped up that fundraising, I thought about what I wanted to lean into next," Malek said. "I'm really proud of everything we accomplished, and the team we've brought in. I trust that they're going to keep killing it and continue to grow the company."