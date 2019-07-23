Self-driving parking gets regulatory nod in Germany

The Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart features some of the most iconic vehicles across more than a century of automotive history. Now, it will showcase a portion of the industry's future.

Daimler and Bosch will use the museum's parking garage to launch a self-driving valet parking feature that can be accessed via a smartphone app and requires no safety driver.

The project is small in scope — two cars equipped with the valet feature will be available for customers to rent. But it marks a regulatory achievement: The companies say it is the first fully driverless parking function to receive regulatory approval in Germany.

"This approval … sets a precedent for obtaining approval in the future for the parking service in parking garages around the world," said Michael Hafner, head of automated driving at Daimler. "As a pioneer in automated driving, our project paves the way for automated valet parking to go into mass production in the future."

Fully automated vehicles that can travel anywhere at any time remain a long way off, but niche applications of Level 4 automation, such as self-parking features, are perhaps the first way everyday consumers will get their hands on full self-driving technology.

Tesla has rolled out a similar feature called Summon as part of an enhanced Autopilot package that's been enabled in the U.S. Daimler's feature may give it some competition, though there's no timetable for introducing the driverless valet parking into its lineup.

Working with supplier Robert Bosch, Daimler began developing the automated valet in 2015. Starting last year, museum visitors could use the feature as part of a pilot project so long as they were accompanied by trained safety personnel.

Daimler developed the in-vehicle technology, while Bosch brought sensors installed in the garage that provide data from lidar units that supply object-detection information to the vehicle. In future iterations, Bosch says cameras will be used.

Data is sent via a Wi-Fi connection. Should that connection be broken, the companies say vehicles will stop immediately.