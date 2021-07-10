Seattle pilots project to reduce emissions in delivery services

The University of Washington and its Urban Freight Lab have collaborated with the Seattle Department of Transportation to launch a neighborhood "microhub," a central spot where consumers can pick up goods and companies can make zero-emissions last-mile deliveries.

The Seattle Neighborhood Delivery Hub is operating as a pilot project in a parking lot in the city's Uptown neighborhood to test new vehicles, business models and technologies aimed at reducing overall emissions in delivery services.

"Our members wanted to come together and collaborate on a space that would allow them to test and evaluate ... novel last-mile delivery services ... outside of the lab in an independent way," explained Anne Goodchild, professor of Civil Environmental Engineering at the University of Washington and founder of the Urban Freight Lab, a public-private research group that helps develop strategies for managing goods deliveries in urban areas.