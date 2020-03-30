Scooter company Bird to lay off 30 percent of staff amid COVID-19 uncertainties, report says

Micromobility services have begun to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it rips through every aspect of the global auto industry.

One such example: e-scooter company Bird, which is reducing company headcounts as it braces for financial instability heightened by COVID-19. The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company is laying off about 30 percent of its employees, according to a company memo obtained by TechCrunch.

The internal memo reportedly cites Bird CEO Travis VanderZanden and says, "The unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has forced our leadership team and the board of directors to make many extremely difficult and painful decisions relating to some of your teammates. As you know, we've had to pause many markets around the world and drastically cut spending."

Bird did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Competing scooter company Lime also is considering turning to layoffs, Bloomberg reported, but Lime has not publicly announced any cuts and declined to comment.