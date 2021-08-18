Ryder will manage Waymo autonomous truck fleets

DETROIT -- Truck fleet operator Ryder System Inc. will manage and maintain autonomous trucks for Waymo Via, the autonomous truck unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc., the companies said on Wednesday.

Waymo Via is testing a small fleet of trucks with its automated driving system in Texas, Arizona, California, Ohio and Michigan. Under the new partnership, Ryder will handle maintenance and roadside service, among other services, the companies said.

"Over time, we see tremendous opportunity to expand our collaboration to accelerate the broad deployment of autonomous trucks," Rocky Garff, head of Waymo Via's trucking operations, wrote in a blog post.