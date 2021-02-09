Rivian aims for IPO this year, report says

KATIE ROOF, KIEL PORTER and ED LUDLOW
Bloomberg

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric-vehicle startup backed by Amazon.com Inc. and Ford Motor Co., is looking to go public as soon as September at a valuation of about $50 billion and perhaps more, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company’s timeline for an initial public offering isn’t final and a listing could happen later in the year or even slip to 2022, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Rivian has been speaking to bankers about its plans, one of the people said.

Rivian, has raised more than $8 billion to date from investors who expect its battery-electric pickup and SUV to perform well in the U.S. market. At a $50 billion valuation, it would likely be one of the biggest IPOs of the year and one of the most noteworthy EV listings since Tesla Inc.'s 2010 offering.

The startup was valued at $27.6 billion in a funding round in January, Bloomberg News reported. Rivian raised $2.65 billion in the round from a group of investors led by T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Also in January, Claire McDonough, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive, became Rivian’s chief financial officer.

Related Article
Rivian debuts showroom plans with Chicago lease

A representative for Rivian declined to comment.

Rivian has more than 3,600 employees split across offices in Michigan and California and its production facility in Illinois.

Rivian also has a deal with Amazon to build 100,000 custom electric delivery vans by 2030. In the near-term, the companies say 10,000 of the vans will be on the road making deliveries by 2022. Rivian will build three different models of the van, which is capable of going about 150 miles on a single charge.

Production and U.S. deliveries of its debut consumer EV, the R1T pickup, are due to start in June. The company will then start delivering its R1S SUV in August. The company has retrofitted a former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, Ill., where it also plans to build the EV delivery van for Amazon.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lyft says cost cuts, coming ride recovery could bring Q3 adjusted profit
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lyft says cost cuts, coming ride recovery could bring Q3 adjusted profit
Lyft says cost cuts, coming ride recovery could bring Q3 adjusted profit
Hyundai's four-legged sci-fi machine underscores robotics move
Hyundai's four-legged sci-fi machine underscores robotics move
Apple more than doubled AV road tests in 2020
Apple more than doubled AV road tests in 2020
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-8-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive