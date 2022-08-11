Rivals take on Tesla with Plug & Charge system for EVs

The auto industry is looking to the capability known as Plug & Charge to level the playing field with Tesla's Supercharger DC fast charging network.

It could be a crucial tool in helping drivers charge quickly and more easily as the industry moves to sell more electric vehicles.

Tesla has a huge head start with its Supercharger network, which launched in 2012. It permits Tesla drivers to reach almost any destination in the continental U.S. Although the network is dedicated to Tesla drivers, the automaker says it plans to open it to other makes.

Plug & Charge is the response from other automakers. It's a complex set of software and security protocols that make on-road DC fast charging quicker and simpler.

The system has software operating in the background that authorizes an EV at a charging station to identify itself to the network and provide a valid payment mechanism, which lives within the automaker app. No other action is needed.