Real-world lessons push SAE to revisit AV testing

SAE International has updated its standards for autonomous vehicle testing to reflect "lessons learned" from deployments of automated driving systems on public roads.

This is the first update to the standards since their inception four years ago.

SAE, a global professional engineering association, says it released the J3018 guidelines "to better reflect the needs for safe on-road performance testing."

The updated guidelines, which came out in late September, apply to Levels 3, 4 and 5 prototypes.

Safer AV testing

SAE International has updated its guidance for the testing of Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles on public roads. Some areas covered in the new guidance:

  • How long a test driver can work without a break
  • Finding the optimal testing variables to retain the driver's attention
  • Skills drivers need for testing earlier-stage vs. later-stage prototypes
  • A breakdown of training (classroom, simulation, test track or on-road) that test drivers should receive
  • Using 2 safety drivers for each vehicle to avoid work overload

Level 3 is conditional automation, in which a human is still required to take over driving on request. More familiar are Level 4 AVs, which are highly automated. The vehicles do all the driving but are limited to operating in geofenced areas. Level 5 describes a completely automated vehicle that theoretically could drive itself everywhere and in all conditions.

The updates include guidance for managing the workload of safety drivers. These test drivers ride inside the autonomous vehicle and are responsible for responding to unexpected behaviors or failures by the automated system. The guidelines include recommendations for reducing how long a driver can work without a break and for finding the optimal testing variables to retain the driver's attention.

The role of safety drivers gained new attention with last year's fatal Uber crash in Tempe, Ariz. An Uber self-driving test vehicle struck and killed pedestrian Elaine Herzberg while the safety driver was preoccupied watching a TV show on her phone.

Former Uber executive and whistleblower Robbie Miller, now CEO of AV tech firm Pronto, told Automotive News in August that auto and tech companies testing AVs are driving too many miles on public roads.

Despite this, automakers are forging ahead with testing on open roads across the globe.

"These activities not only require development of new standards but also timely revisions of the existing ones," Jack Pokrzywa, SAE director of global ground vehicle standards, said in a statement.

Other changes

The 2019 standards distinguish between the skills that test drivers need for earlier- vs. later-stage prototype automated vehicles, said Barb Wendling, principal engineer of automated driving for Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America.

Early-stage vehicles may be incomplete in terms of performance capabilities and thus require different skills from their drivers. Late-stage vehicles are less likely to require human intervention.

The standards also recommend having two drivers test the vehicle to help manage workload and ensure the testers aren't overloaded with tasks, Wendling said.

"They are supervising the automation, and if something goes wrong, they need to be ready at all times to intervene," Wendling said. "You have to be mindful of keeping their attention focused on supervising."

SAE also specified that it is helpful to limit the amount of time that test drivers spend on the road "because it is difficult for humans to remain attentive to a task that has very low workload demands for long periods of time."

Other organizations have weighed in on test-driving conditions before. Several automakers — among them Audi, BMW, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Volkswagen — along with suppliers and technology firms developed the "Safety First for Automated Driving" white paper in July to create a framework for AV testing.

It noted the need to ensure "controllability" for the vehicle operator during testing.

"The automated driving system should continuously monitor the vehicle operator for possible distraction or mode confusion," the paper says.

Background

The SAE standards, established in 2015, initially focused on the "safe conduct of on-road tests of vehicles equipped with prototype conditional, high, and full — or levels 3 to 5 — automated driving systems" but did not include guidance for testing AVs intended for sale to the public.

The original guidelines provided a road map for inexperienced companies starting to conduct on-road testing of automated driving systems, Wendling said.

The 2015 standards came alongside the association's definition of the six levels of automated systems, which range from Level 0 to Level 5. The levels of autonomy have not changed with the updated guidelines.

SAE's guidelines and its levels of autonomy have been regarded as the gold standard for testing, with automakers, technology developers and the U.S. Department of Transportation all adhering to them.

