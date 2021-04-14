Public, private sector engagement key to smart cities, experts say

Collaboration between the public and private sectors will be key to advancing smart cities of the future, industry leaders said during a panel portion of SAE International's WCX Digital Summit this week.

Public-private partnerships are key for mutually beneficial technology deployments and can help expedite these deployments, said Blaine Leonard, transportation technology engineer at the Utah Department of Transportation.

"As an agency, we used to have the luxury of allowing new developments to mature over time," Leonard said Wednesday in a session on smart cities. "In this environment today, with these kinds of technologies, it's just moving too fast to afford us that kind of time.

"The government agency has to alter its own culture to some degree to accept risk. We're sort of prone to not doing that," he added. "It's tough sometimes to turn these large ships. We just have to do that."

Part of accepting risk means allocating portions of public budgets toward new technologies.