PSA pushing FCA forward on EVs

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is looking forward to 2025.
That's when he says the company, created in January by the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, "will be in control of the full value chain" of its electric powertrains.
The company projects that in four years, all the vehicles it sells in the U.S. and Europe will offer some form of electrification. PSA signed a deal last year with French energy company Total to create a joint venture that will begin building battery cells in France and Germany in 2023.
"In terms of electrification, everything we have invested in Europe is a blessing for Stellantis," Tavares said last week during an earnings call with investors. "The electric motors, the dual-clutch transmission electrified, the battery packs, the battery cells. All of this is going to be available for FCA Europe ... and the only thing I can anticipate is that by 2025 — and please remember this — we'll be very happy by 2025."
FCA long trailed the industry in electrification, making its name with thirsty muscle cars and powerful pickups. Now it has a plethora of electrified resources at its disposal and is moving into the future under the guidance of Tavares, who is determined to push ahead on EVs, modernize the company with a focus on software and make greater use of artificial intelligence.