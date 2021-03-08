PSA pushing FCA forward on EVs

Last week's earnings report showed that both companies came into the merger with solid financial footing. FCA's North American profits rose 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, and net income of $1.9 billion for the quarter got the unit back into the black for the year after a dismal first half across the industry.

"The stellar performance demonstrated in Q4 at the FCA family level has contributed immensely to the robust financial position at the birth of Stellantis," Tavares said. "It's very important that we kick off Stellantis in a sound position."

The company's stability could serve as a springboard into innovation.

Tavares doesn't want Stellantis to be considered a dinosaur in the technology race, so the company is keying on software advancements as one of its main priorities.

One goal is to have products that are continuously up to date through over-the-air functionality. He said the company wants to "scale up" in the way it uses vehicle data and artificial intelligence.

Stellantis seeks to attract and retain the best talent in the software space. Tavares said talent will come to the automaker because it's an open-minded company that wants to change things.

"We do not accept to be cornered, we do not accept to be a legacy carmaker, we do not accept to be a dinosaur. We are now preparing for a very strong initiative in terms of software," Tavares said. "We understand that software is core."

Tavares said the company counted the number of lines of coding it has in one of its premium plug-in hybrid products. It found around 80 million.

"So needless to say that this is a fantastic sophistication of our products," Tavares said. "By the way, it is roughly three times more than a midsize airplane, which tells a lot about the complexity of the car industry."