Porsche thinks it can make more profit selling EVs

The brand — which plans an initial public offering in the fourth quarter — mapped out a push to grow return on sales to more than 20 percent in the long term, up from 16 percent last year.

Management expects eight in ten Porsches sold by the end of this decade to run on electricity, and for EVs to account for half the luxury automotive market in 2031.

“Our target is to selectively expand higher-margin segments and to leverage electric-vehicle pricing opportunities,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said.

Porsche is pursuing its IPO at a time when the state of the industry is anything but normal. Automakers are posting high returns because supply-chain shocks are constraining output, leaving them with little choice but to focus on their most lucrative models and raise its prices.

It’s unclear what will happen once supplies stabilize, but the premium profitability of the past few quarters will make for difficult comparisons down the road.

Porsche is well ahead of peers including Ferrari and Aston Martin when it comes to electrifying its lineup.

But while its Taycan EV outsold the iconic 911 last year, the brand is still produces way fewer EVs than Tesla. A more meaningful EV ramp-up will take overhauling factories, retraining staff and securing increasingly scarce raw materials for batteries.

And in addition to the uncertainty about how profitability will look once supply-chain crises fades, output normalizes and automakers start the EV transition in earnest, it’s also unclear what happens with pricing power once EVs are not so fashionable.