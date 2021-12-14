Pony.ai's driverless testing permit halted by Calif. after accident

SAN FRANCISCO -- A California regulator on Monday said it has suspended a driverless testing permit for startup technology firm Pony.ai following an accident -- the first time it has issued such a suspension.

On Oct. 28, a Pony.ai vehicle operating in autonomous mode hit a road center divider and a traffic sign in Fremont after turning right, showed the technology firm's accident report filed with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

"There were no injuries and no other vehicles involved," the company, backed by Toyota Motor Corp. , said in the report.

Accidents during driverless testing are not uncommon. It was unclear what aspect of this incident prompted the suspension.

"On Nov. 19, the DMV notified Pony.ai that the department is suspending its driverless testing permit, effective immediately, following a reported solo collision in Fremont, California, on Oct. 28," the DMV said in a statement.

The regulator said Pony.ai has 10 Hyundai Kona EVs registered under its driverless testing permit, and that the suspension does not impact Pony.ai's permit for testing with a safety driver.