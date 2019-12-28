To show how “electric” can also be “tough,” Ford released a video in July of an electric F-150 prototype towing 10 rail cars with 42 F-150s, or 1.25 million pounds.
Photos of the year: Mobility
From left: Ford CEO Jim Hackett, Argo AI CEO Bryan Salesky and VW Group CEO Herbert Diess — Ford and VW own equal stakes in the self-driving tech company.
Jaguar Land Rover developed an EV-only platform for the Jaguar I-Pace but plans to migrate its models to the new, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture starting in 2020.
Shuttle maker Navya’s plant in Saline, Mich., was the first in North America producing only automated vehicles.
In a pilot program, self-driving shuttles operated by Optimus Ride transport passengers in Brooklyn, N.Y.
TuSimple plans to launch fully self-driving operations without safety drivers in late 2020 or 2021.
BMW is investing $10 million in its Spartanburg, S.C., plant to double battery capacity to supply electrified versions of its X5 and X3 crossovers.
