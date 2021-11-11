Eye on radar: Startup Oculii draws big investor and weeks later, a buyer

Editor's note: This story is part of a special report on advanced driver-assist systems running in the Nov. 15 edition.
General Motors' investment in radar software company Oculii and the Ohio startup's pending acquisition by computer chip supplier Ambarella Inc. are two of the latest signals that many in the industry feel differently than Elon Musk about radar technology.
Oculii makes software for radar sensors used in advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving. The company says its software can improve the resolution of any radar sensor by up to 100 times, a feat that would not only improve radar's performance but also potentially lead to cost savings for automakers who might otherwise rely on more expensive lidar systems.
"Historically, resolution has been tied directly to the number of antennas and active transceivers that are in the system," Oculii CEO Steven Hong said during an Ambarella conference call with analysts last month. "Our system effectively breaks this trade-off."