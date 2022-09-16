Not all models at the Detroit auto show are for the road

DETROIT —Of all the electric vehicles showcased at the Detroit auto show, only one can fully charge in 60 minutes, reach a speed of 155 mph and climb to a height of 12,000 feet.

That distinction belongs to the Air One prototype, a two-seat electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft brought to the Motor City by Israeli startup Air.

The aircraft's appearance on the show floor was no anomaly. It was one of three displayed at Huntington Place, and they were not there merely to fill space in the once-jammed convention center. In some ways, their presence signaled a glimpse at the symbiosis between the automotive and aviation industries.