Nissan develops golf ball that finds the hole every time

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor Co. has developed a golf ball that will help you make a putt with your eyes closed.

As a proof of concept, the carmaker unveiled a video on Tuesday, whereby a toddler taps a ball with his club and makes a putt that would make Tiger Woods’ jaw drop.

Here’s how it works: Nissan placed an overhead camera to detect the position of the ball and cup. When the ball moves, a monitoring system calculates the correct route and adjusts its trajectory. Coupled with an internal electric motor, the golf ball stays on course until dropping into the cup, according to the carmaker.

The technology is part of Nissan’s upgraded ProPilot driver assistance system, which will debut in the new Nissan Skyline next month in Japan. Nissan has marketed its autonomous-driving technologies previously by showing self-moving chairs and self-parking slippers.