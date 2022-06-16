Driver-assist NHTSA crash data called limited, useful

Still, NHTSA senior officials last week cautioned that the data is preliminary and lacks proper context such as the number of vehicles operating on U.S. roads with these technologies, total vehicle miles traveled during the reporting period and how the vehicles compare with those that don't have advanced driver-assistance or automated-driving systems.

"The data alone may raise more questions than they answer," NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff warned reporters in a press call last week.

One crash can be counted multiple times and, in some cases, reporting companies may mistakenly classify the technology as an automated-driving system when it is actually driver-assist — and vice versa.

Companies also have varying capabilities related to crash data recording and a vehicle's ability to remotely transmit data to the manufacturer.

"I think it's fair to say that manufacturers who have better data recording and crash reporting systems built into their cars might be overrepresented in the NHTSA data," said Brooks. "It might look like Honda may be having a lot more problems than other manufacturers and that may be because they're simply reporting a higher percentage of the crashes."

Honda spokesman Chris Martin said about 6 million Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. are equipped with its AcuraWatch and Honda Sensing driver-assist systems and that "the population of vehicles that theoretically could be involved in a reportable event is much greater than the population of vehicles built by automakers with a less aggressive deployment strategy."

As automakers improve their crash-data recording capabilities across all vehicles, the data could become more closely aligned or show stronger trends, Brooks said. "But right now," he added, "it's probably well too early for that."

As is, the data cannot be used to compare system safety or crash rates among manufacturers, NHTSA said.

"There's no way you can tell if the number of crashes is a lot or how it compares to human drivers," said Todd Benoff, a partner in Alston & Bird's products liability practice group and a co-founder of the firm's connected and autonomous vehicles team. "If you just take the raw number of accidents, the only way you can get the analysis right is by blind luck."