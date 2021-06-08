Newer Toyota, Lexus vehicles to get Parkopedia service

Parkopedia's parking and payment services will now be available to Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in North America.

The new Park with Parkopedia service will cover locating, reserving and paying for off-street parking in 2018 model-year or newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles, Toyota North America said in a statement Tuesday.

The app is integrated into the Toyota and Lexus smartphone apps and vehicle infotainment systems and can be downloaded via the Apple and Google Play app stores.

Parkopedia's services are used by several automakers such as Audi, BMW, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot and Volkswagen.

"Drivers want an end-to-end digital solution for parking that unifies and simplifies the experience wherever possible," Parkopedia COO Hans Puvogel said.

Toyota will use Parkopedia's payment platform to handle payments with coverage across major parking providers, including 60,000 off-street locations and more than 6,000 reservable locations in the U.S.

Customer support is provided in-app by Parkopedia, should drivers need assistance with reservations, refunds or other concerns.