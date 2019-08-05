New mobility center slated for downtown Detroit

KURT NAGL
Crain's Detroit Business
WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY

DETROIT -- Wayne State University is partnering with the Michigan Mobility Institute to create a new mobility center focused on autonomous driving, connectivity, smart infrastructure and electrification.

The Center for Advanced Mobility will be folded into the Detroit-based university's College of Engineering and launch this fall with a speaker series, according to a Monday news release. It will offer a master of science degree in robotics beginning fall 2020.

The center will be housed in the school's 45,000-square-foot Industry Innovation Center, which the university bought last year, in the city's TechTown neighborhood.

"This announcement represents something of immense consequence: the creation of a world leading center for mobility in the heart of Detroit by institutions and leaders who call Detroit home," Chris Thomas, president and co-founder of the Detroit Mobility Lab, said in the release.

The Detroit Mobility Lab is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the creation of a mobility ecosystem in Detroit. Last year it launched the Michigan Mobility Institute to train students in "artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and other fields vital to ensuring Detroit's relevance as a global center for future mobility," according to its website.

The center will offer a broad set of degrees and certifications related to mobility, the release said.

