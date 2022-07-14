Council puts road-safety focus on pedestrians

Amid a rise in traffic deaths in recent years, the National Safety Council is acknowledging that its longstanding approach to vehicle safety is failing.

After decades of maintaining the same outlook, the influential nonprofit that works with government and industry to create rules to reduce vehicle deaths is adopting a new strategy: It will prioritize the welfare of pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users in its policies and guidelines.

In a post on its website about the future of mobility, the council said it will commit to three focus areas in its efforts on roadway safety: advocating for policy and infrastructure to reduce "points of conflict" between transportation modes; confronting the "safety implications" of vehicle design; and working with groups to reverse a "traffic safety culture that accepts thousands of deaths each year."

"What we're doing isn't working," the National Safety Council wrote on its website. "As a leading organization in the traffic safety community, NSC recognizes that we need to continue to learn, expand our partnerships and act decisively on causes of the violence on our roadways."