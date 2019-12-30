Mobility's ride hits potholes in 2019

Hundreds of miles into an epic hike across the French Pyrenees and into northern Spain, Steve Banfield knew the time when he could unburden himself would arrive in a matter of days.

Banfield carried a stone from his Seattle-area home with him on the Camino de Santiago trail this spring, and he intended to leave it atop the Cruz de Ferro, a mountain upon which travelers leave stones as a symbolic act of relieving a weight from their shoulders.

"For a while, I didn't know what that stone would be for me," said Banfield, who had left his job as CEO of BMW's ReachNow short-term rental brand months earlier after three years. "I didn't know until about three or four days ahead of time, and I realized for me, it was ReachNow. It was my baby, and it was time for me to put it down."

He wasn't the only one making peace with a big bet on mobility this year.