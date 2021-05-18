Mobileye, ZF team on advanced safety systems for Toyota

Intel Corp.s Mobileye and German supplier ZF said Tuesday they will jointly develop advanced safety systems for future Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles.

Mobileye will provide its camera-based system-on-a-chip, which ZF will integrate with its latest automotive radar system, the companies said.

The technologies will enhance a range of automated safety functions, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping, on highways as well as some secondary roads.

The new systems will be rolled out in a variety of Toyota cars, trucks and utility vehicles over the next few years, according to Mobileye and ZF executives.