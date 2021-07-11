Michigan's American Center for Mobility makes strides toward sustainability

Sarkar, 45, of Saginaw got his start as a materials engineer at General Motors Powertrain Transmission in west of Detroit before working his way up to lead design release engineer for the Chevy Volt electric drive unit.

Shortly after the automaker shuttered its Willow Run plant as part of its bankruptcy in 2009, Sarkar left Michigan for greener pastures. He helped build startups in Colorado and South Carolina, and he worked for 3 1/2 years on the East Coast as deputy assistant secretary of sustainable transportation for the U.S. Department of Energy.

His latest career move brought him back to his old stomping grounds. As CEO of the American Center for Mobility, he is tasked this time not with creating the technology of the future, but with incubating and showcasing it at one of the country's most unique test labs.

"I knew about ACM long before it was built out because I was in Washington, D.C., when the state was out there basically trying to pitch the idea of this advanced mobility test center," Sarkar said during a recent interview at the ACM's campus, sprawled across 500 acres once home to GM's powertrain plant. "The stage that it was at was really the more important decision factor for me because the infrastructure was built out and they were in need of business development, and that's what I do."

The ACM is at a critical point of its nearly four-year existence — it's time for the proving ground to prove its own viability. Sarkar laid out a broad vision for the mobility hub that extends beyond just its test track. He took the leadership role in April 2020, days before the ACM closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he now has more runway to make big changes to the business.