Michigan creates chief mobility officer, council focused on auto tech industry

DETROIT -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Tuesday creating a new Michigan Office of Future Mobility led by a chief mobility officer for the state focused on strategies to build up the automotive mobility tech sector.

Whitmer signed the directive on the hood of a Ford Motor Co. autonomous vehicle at a MICHAuto Summit in Detroit with auto industry leaders.

The Democratic governor also signed a second executive order establishing a Michigan Council on Future Mobility and Electrification.

The Office of Future Mobility will be housed within the state's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

"This is a double and triple down for our industry," MICHAuto Executive Director Glenn Stevens said on stage at the one-day summit at the College of Creative Studies' Taubman Center in Detroit's New Center.