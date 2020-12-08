Mercedes plans eSprinter in 2 body sizes, 3 battery options

Mercedes-Benz is developing a U.S. variant of the eSprinter commercial van built on a new electric platform.

The new eSprinter will consist of a front module, an underbody module and a rear module, Mercedes-Benz Vans sales and marketing boss Klaus Rehkugler told German media on Tuesday.

The design will allow for two body sizes and three battery options, the largest of which would top 100 kilowatt-hours, according to Automobilwoche, a German-language sibling publication of Automotive News. In addition to the panel van, a flat-bed body also is possible.

Automotive News reported on Monday that Mercedes plans to begin selling the eSprinter in the U.S. as early as the third quarter of 2023.

The U.S. version of the eSprinter could be powered by up to a 120-kWh battery, sources told Automotive News. That would be a significant upgrade over the 55-kWh battery in the current European version and that of a competing electric van expected from Ford Motor Co. next year.

A Daimler spokesman in the U.S. declined to comment on Tuesday.