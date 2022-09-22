With new Mercedes-Benz deal, Qualcomm's auto design pipeline reaches $30 billion

NEW YORK — Mercedes-Benz will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis in upcoming vehicles, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. said Thursday.

Mercedes plans to power its vehicles' digital cockpits and telematics systems with the computing platform, Qualcomm said. The company now has a Snapdragon design-win pipeline worth $30 billion, according to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, a figure that reflects Qualcomm's efforts to become a prominent automotive presence.

The Snapdragon Digital Chassis is a set of open, scalable platforms for use in connectivity, digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems.

"Our technology partnership is transforming Mercedes-Benz vehicles as we deliver unparalleled compute, performance, AI and safety experiences by providing premium solutions for their next generation of automobiles," Nakul Duggal, Qualcomm's automotive chief, said in a statement.

Mercedes is the latest brand to say it will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms in its vehicles, joining automakers such as Stellantis, Hyundai, Renault, Volvo, BMW and Volkswagen Group. Qualcomm has invested in its automotive offerings in recent years, expanding Snapdragon and acquiring tech supplier Veoneer's Arriver software stack earlier this year for about $4.5 billion.

Mercedes will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon cockpit platform to enahnce in-vehicle virtual assistance. It will also utilize Qualcomm's automotive connectivity platform, enabling "ultra-fast connectivity" and "quick network response times" needed for advanced safety systems, according to the tech giant.

The deal comes days after rival Nvidia showcased its latest high-performance computer intended for automotive purposes.