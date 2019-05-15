May Mobility self-driving shuttle pulled over on debut Rhode Island drive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Police pulled over a self-driving shuttle operated by May Mobility just a few hours after its debut on a Rhode Island route early Wednesday.

Lindsay Lague, a public information officer for the office of public safety in Providence, said in an email that the officer who pulled over the shuttle issued no tickets or warnings to the attendant inside the vehicle.

"Given the fact that the shuttle service just kicked off this morning," she said, "the officer was not familiar with the odd-looking vehicle."

The shuttle was dropping off passengers when the police officer arrived.

"As part of our debut in Providence, we've spent the last month meeting with public safety officials and community leaders to introduce them to our service," Alisyn Malek, May Mobility's co-founder and COO, said in a statement. "Our goal is to educate the broader community about May Mobility's shuttle, so they will start to see us as part of their transportation options."

"People are curious about the shuttle the first time they see it," the statement said. "We welcome that interest and hope they take a ride to try it for themselves."