Mark Fields: With new tech arriving, revenue still looks ‘far out'

Fields, now senior adviser at TPG Capital, an investment firm in Fort Worth, Texas, and San Francisco, spoke with Automotive News Publisher Jason Stein during Automotive News' Shift Mobility Forum, which was part of CES in January.

Fields, 60, said many in the industry are navigating the technological complexities and cost-intensive requirements of each of these trends. Here are edited excerpts.

Q: What are some of the more significant trends that we need to be watching?

A: Electric vehicle volumes in the U.S. are going to rise significantly this year. The bottom line is, you have real products coming to the marketplace now beyond just Tesla. I think you'll see the Biden administration quickly enact incentives to encourage people to buy full-electric vehicles. I think you're going to see the continued build-out of charging stations across the country.

You're going to continue to see joint development efforts announced not only between OEMs, but from Tier 1 supplier to other Tier 1 suppliers. You've clearly seen a permanent shift in the way consumers shop for vehicles. I think a number of these companies that have gone public in the last six months via [special-purpose acquisition companies] are going to run into both financial and operational issues in 2021 and 2022, which is going to be a cause for concern for investors but also potentially for customers that have either signed up for vehicles or OEMs that have agreed to use those suppliers.

Could a completely new agenda be rolled out at some major Tier 1s moving forward?

Absolutely. A number of new CEOs are looking at their businesses and trying to project and say, what does the future of the industry look like in the next five to seven years, and how can I position my company for success based upon our core competencies? You'll see a number of CEOs move pretty quickly to establish their agendas, which in some cases may be looking at certain traditional elements of their business and saying, this doesn't fit for our growth profile going forward, and we'll think of some other alternatives to put that business in a different position.

Do automakers and suppliers have to form partnerships in order to realize the right amount of capital allocation?

It's very clear that the remit for these OEMs and the costs to develop those things are quite large, and so they're going to need partners that not only bring capital, but talent to allow them to be successful. And let's face it, the relationships are stronger than they were 10 years ago. [But] when you look at even the first dollar of revenue of some of these technologies, whether it be autonomous or otherwise, that's very far out. The first dollar of profit is even further out.