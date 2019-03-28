Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO

Lyft Inc. was valued at $24.3 billion in the first initial public offering of a ride-hailing startup on Thursday, raising more than it had set off to do amid strong investor demand.

Lyft's IPO sets the stage for the stock market debut of larger rival Uber Technologies Inc., which sources have said is coming in April. Uber has been told by its investment bankers that it could be valued at as much as $120 billion.

The success of the IPO came despite Lyft's steep loses, criticism of its dual-class share structure and some concerns over its strategy for autonomous driving, for fear of missing out on the company's strong revenue growth.

"In a good market, people look beyond things. They don't see the problems as much," said Brian Hamilton, co-founder of data firm Sageworks, speaking before the pricing.

The ride-hailing industry is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, as young millennials in big cities choose not to buy their own car. Yet the sector is fraught with questions about the future of automated driving, regulatory pushback and legal challenges over drivers’ pay and benefits.

Unlike Uber, which has developed its own self-driving division, Lyft has chosen to strike partnerships to expand in the sector, including with auto parts suppliers Magna International Inc. and Aptiv.

Among those profiting from the IPO are General Motors, which invested $500 million in Lyft in January 2016.

Lyft raised $2.34 billion its IPO. It said it priced 32.5 million shares, slightly more that it was offering originally, at $72, the top of its already elevated $70-$72 per share target range. Lyft started its IPO investor road show earlier this month with a target range of $62-$68 per share.

Lyft's valuation makes it the biggest company to go public since Alibaba Group Holding in 2014.

Lyft was launched in 2012 and is led by its founders, Logan Green and John Zimmer.

The IPO market had a slow start in 2019 due to volatile markets at the end of last year and the government shutdown in January blocking U.S. regulators from processing new IPO applicants.

With start-ups like Lyft staying private for longer, there is a backlog of demand to allocate more money to stocks which are considered high-growth in order to diversify away from Wall Street's FAANG trade which is made up of Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Netflix Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

Lyft, which was valued at $15 billion in final private fundraising round in 2018, kicked off its 10-day IPO roadshow on March 18. The company's executives made stops in cities such as New York, Baltimore, Kansas and Los Angeles. Reuters reported the IPO was oversubscribed after just two days.

Lyft's revenue was $2.16 billion for 2018, double the previous year's and far higher than $343 million in 2016. It posted a loss of $911 million in 2018 versus $688 million in 2017.

Lyft told potential investors that it expects expenses to decline next year, according to people who were present for one of its pitches.

The stock is set to start trading Friday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker LYFT.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.