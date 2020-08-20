Lyft to suspend Calif. ride services at midnight

Lyft Inc. said Thursday it will suspend its ride-hailing services in California at midnight as a court order takes effect forcing the company to treat its drivers as employees, rather than independent contractors.

"This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips," the company said in a blog post.

The decision to suspend service in the most populous U.S. state marks an unprecedented escalation in a long-running fight between regulators, labor groups and gig economy companies that have upended traditional employment models.

Shares of Lyft were down 3.1 percent to $27.28 in Thursday afternoon trading

Uber Technologies Inc. has also threatened to suspend ride-sharing in the state in advance of the new law that would upend its business model, which relies heavily on independent contractors. The companies, both based in San Francisco, have argued that their current model allows drivers more flexibility. Labor organizers say they should be obligated to pay regular worker protections and benefits.

A spokesman for Uber had no immediate comment on Lyft’s announcement.

In its blog post, Lyft promoted California Proposition 22, which would take the issue directly to voters, allowing the companies to continue to classify workers as contractors if passed. “A ballot measure this November, Prop 22, proposes the necessary changes to give drivers benefits and flexibility, while maintaining the rideshare model,” Lyft wrote.

Gig-economy companies including Lyft, Uber and Instacart Inc. wrote and financed the November ballot measure, and have contributed heavily to the effort.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.