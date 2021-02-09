Lyft says cost cuts, coming ride recovery could bring Q3 adjusted profit

Lyft Inc. said Tuesday it could make an adjusted profit by the third quarter of this year despite the pandemic thanks to additional cost cuts and an expected rebound in ride-hail demand beginning in the second quarter of 2021.
Lyft expects COVID-19 vaccine distribution to scale up in the second quarter, allowing more people to return to pre-pandemic normality, and said its own cost cuts were ahead of target. That will help it achieve a profit on an adjusted basis of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
"Based on the improvements we've made, there is a chance we can achieve profitability in Q3. Obviously, pulling in profitability would require a strong summer rebound," Lyft CFO Brian Roberts said during an investor call, adding the more optimistic outlook should increase investor confidence.
Ride volumes were down 52 percent in December and 51 percent in January compared with the previous year. Lyft said ride demand in the first quarter could be flat or slightly lower than during the last three months of 2020.
The company reported roughly $570 million in fourth-quarter revenue, a 44 percent decline on a yearly basis, but an uptick of 14 percent compared with the third quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to post revenue of $562 million, according to Refinitiv data.
Lyft reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $150 million in the fourth quarter. That compares with a $185 million loss projected by analysts on average.