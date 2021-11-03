Lyft Q3 net loss narrows while revenue climbs 73%

Lyft Inc. reported third-quarter revenue 73 percent higher than last year, boosted by demand for ride-hailing services amid improving Covid-19 conditions. The company also projected that it would turn a profit before tax, depreciation and other expenses for the full year.

The company's net loss narrowed to $71.5 million compared with a loss of $459.5 million during the same quarter last year.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $67.3 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $33 million, and marking Lyft’s second quarterly adjusted profit.

Lyft President John Zimmer said airport rides, which were up threefold compared to a year earlier, coupled with a rise in weekend and evening trips, was a positive sign that customers are reverting back to pre-pandemic habits.

“We feel great about rider demand,” Zimmer told Bloomberg. “And since the release of booster shots, and children’s vaccinations becoming available, I feel good about the road ahead.”

In an earnings call Tuesday, Lyft executives projected revenue between $930 and $940 million for the current quarter. The company also said it plans to pay less in driver incentives during the fourth quarter, and that ridership trends for the current quarter appear positive.

“We expect to exit the pandemic more profitable per ride than we were going in,” said Lyft CFO Brian Roberts.

Revenue hit $864 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement Tuesday. That beat the $862 million analysts had projected, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

