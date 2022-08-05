Lyft sees uptick in Q2 revenue amid layoffs

Lyft posted increased revenue in the second quarter amid news it laid off about 60 employees.

Lyft Inc. saw an earnings record and increased revenue in the second quarter amid news that the ride-hailing company laid off approximately 60 employees because of the discontinuation of its first party rental service.

The San Francisco-based company said in its second-quarter earnings report Thursday that revenue rose 30 percent to $990.7 million, but income plunged to a loss of $377.2 million. Lyft said the loss included $179.1 million of stock-based compensation and payroll tax expenses.

Adjusted net income soared by 358 percent to $46.4 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization surged by over 43 percent to $79.1 million, the highest in the company's history.

"In mid-Q2 we revised our operating plan, we pulled back on discretionary spending and significantly slowed hiring, we re-prioritized R&D initiatives and reorganized teams to ensure laser focus on driving profitable growth," CEO Logan Green said in a Thursday afternoon phone call to investors. "Our Q2 performance demonstrates our continued ability to navigate uncertain operating environments and deliver strong results."

Green said the company anticipates ride-hailing volumes will meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels over the medium term.

Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft's primary competitor, saw revenue more than double and net income swing to a loss in its second-quarter earnings report released Tuesday. Similarly to Lyft, $1.7 billion of Uber's second-quarter loss was related to Uber's equity investments.

Shares of Lyft were up 4.1 percent to $17.39 when the market closed Thursday.

