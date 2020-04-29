Lyft to cut 17% of work force, reduce salaries

Lyft Inc. said it will eliminate the jobs of almost 1,000 employees across the company, or about 17 percent of its work force, responding to plummeting demand for rides and cratering revenue in the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco-based company also will furlough about 5 percent of its staff who handle operations that have been suspended during the virus outbreak and cut pay for all employees for the next three months, Lyft said Wednesday in an email.

The ride-hailing company said it will shut down scooter operations in Austin, Oakland and San Jose to cut back on maintenance costs.

“It is now clear that the COVID-19 crisis is going to have broad-reaching implications for the economy, which impacts our business,” CEO Logan Green said. “We have therefore made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team. Our guiding principle for decision-making right now is to ensure we emerge from the crisis in the strongest possible position to achieve the company’s mission.”

Lyft is scheduled to report financial results for the first quarter on May 6.