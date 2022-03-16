Lyft to charge 55 cent fuel surcharge

The company says the increase is due to rising gas prices.

Reuters

Lyft said on Wednesday riders in the United States, except those in New York City and Nevada, would have to pay an extra 55 cents for their commute as the ride-hailing company looks to cushion the impact of high gas prices on drivers.

Companies hiring gig workers have started imposing these surcharges as drivers on social media protest about high gas prices due to Western sanctions on Russia, a major oil producer.

The fuel surcharge policy kicks in starting next week and will stay in place for at least 60 days, Lyft said, adding that the money will go directly to drivers.

The move mirrors that of rival Uber, which said its customers would have to pay a surcharge of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each trip.

On Tuesday, food-delivery company DoorDash said its U.S. delivery partners would be eligible for a 10 percent on gas purchases beginning March 17.

 

TuSimple mulls sale of China unit after pact with U.S., report says
