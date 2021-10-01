Lucid's philosophy: A mix of Tesla and the traditional

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — In many ways, electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors, which began manufacturing luxury EVs here last week, is following in the footsteps of its successful rule-breaking competitor Tesla.

But former Tesla employees who are helping to launch Lucid say the new automaker is cutting its own path, including adopting more traditional industry processes to ensure quality and safety.

"It's not always black and white," said Eric Bach, a former Tesla engineer who now is Lucid's chief engineer. Speaking during the production launch of the Lucid Air sedan last week at its new plant outside Phoenix, Bach said he has different views from his famous former boss, Elon Musk, about the processes of automaking.